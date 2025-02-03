Marketplace.
7L Black and Grey Collapsible Camping Dish Wash Basin Tub

This pop up wash basin tub is ideal for camping, travelling or just to maximise space in the kitchen. The easy and convenient collapsible design allows this bowl to fold down with ease after each use for a quick and easy storage solution when space is limited. Simply collapse the bowl into a compact size allowing this to be easily stored away in a cupboard or drawer. Featuring a 7 litre capacity, the wash basin tub offers plenty of space for water, dishes, cups after meal times and much more. With a modern Black and Grey trim this bowl is constructed from durable materials and easy to keep clean between each use. Product Dimensions Length: 37cm Width: 27cm Collapsed Depth: 6cm Unfolded Depth: 12cm
