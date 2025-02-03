Marketplace.
60L Heavy Duty Storage Tub Sturdy, Lockable, Stackable and Nestable Design Storage Chest with Clips in Black

This heavy-duty storage tub is made from super durable strong plastic and is equipped with 2 yellow clips handles to secure the lid. With a 60L capacity, its perfect for organizing and storing a variety of items. The trunk has a stackable design, making it easy to store in a variety of locations. The lid is also lockable, giving you added security for your items. The design of the trunk is nestable, so when its not in use, you can easily store it in a compact space. This storage box measures 40cm in height, 60cm in length, and 40cm in width, making it a versatile storage solution for any space. Whether you need to store seasonal decorations, sports equipment, or other household items, this storage tub is up to the task!
