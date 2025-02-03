Samuel Alexander 115x46x106cm Black Steel Portable Rectangular BBQ Trolley with Thermometer Gauge and Cover

Elevate your BBQ experience this year with this Samuel Alexander portable black BBQ trolley on wheels. Having a BBQ brings a focal point to your garden or patio area for summer get togethers with family and friends, the perfect addition to any outdoor space this summer. This stylish design meets durability with a black steel frame structure and 2 wheels for easy manoeuvrability. WIth a large cooking area, a warming rack and a large heating area, this BBQ offers plenty of storage space with the folding side shelf, the lower rack for charcoal or food storage and 4 side hooks to hang cooking tools or towels to keep all your grilling essentials within easy reach. Using the crank handle, the height of the charcoal can be adjusted to provide the best heat distribution and makes it easy to control the smoky flavors. Featuring a thermometer gauge on the lid to help give an accurate temperature of the grill and side air vents to adjust the heat and stabilise the coal temperatures whilst aiding to create the smoky flavour. With a bottle opener to attach to the front of the grill to complete your BBQ experience. When not in use the BBQ is supplied with a durable black cover to protect the BBQ and extend the longevity with its waterproof and heavy duty construction. Supplied flat packed and self assembly is required with instructions included. Product Dimensions Total Height: 106cm Total Length 115cm Total Width: 50cm Folding Shelf: 48cm x 29cm Shelf Thickness: 3cm Bottom Shelf: 61cm x 37cm Shelf Thickness: 3cm Grilling area: 56 x 42cm Warming rack: 53cm x 23cm

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd