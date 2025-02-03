Samuel Alexander 80x58cm Black Steel Garden Patio Firepit Heater BBQ with Cover

Get cosy on those cool summer evenings with this Samuel Alexander Black Steel Round Fire pit BBQ. With a round black and copper fire bowl design, this fire pit will compliment your outdoor space giving both warmth and charm. Fire pits prolong the enjoyment of your garden or patio area through spring, summer and autumn. A fire pit creates a warm al fresco lounge space, an extension of your home where you can relax and socialise whilst providing the perfect focal point for an outdoor sitting area. Featuring a 3-in-1 design, this can be used as a log burner, BBQ and a drinks cooler ice bucket making this modern fire pit the perfect addition to any garden or patio area. With a stylish, diamond pattern around the outside of the fire pit with four sturdy, curved legs, this patio heater BBQ will effortlessly blend in with any existing garden furniture. Included with this is a BBQ grill grid, a log/charcoal burner grill grid, mesh cover lid to protect from flying ash and a fire poker with a wooden handle. When not in use the fire pit is supplied with a heavy duty, waterproof black cover to protect and extend the longevity ensuring use for years to come. The fire pit is supplied flat packed and self assembly is required with instructions included. Product Dimensions Total Height: 58cm (with mesh lid) Height: 43cm (without lid) Diameter: 80cm Top Grill Diameter: 49cm Bottom Grill Diameter: 31cm Lid Diameter: 46cm Leg Thickness: 6cm

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd