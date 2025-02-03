77cm x 58cm Black Plastic Raised Pet Basket with Legs

Let your pet relax in style with this modern pet bed. Perfect for anywhere around your home to let your pet rest comfortably. With a lowered entrance, this basket offers a practical solution for ease of access to older or smaller pets. Suitable for use with small and medium sized pets to bring them comfort and to feel at ease. Made with durable plastic, this basket is easy to maintain and keep clean for a long lasting use. The basket features a perforated base for maximum air circulation to help minimise any odours. With a modern diamond design this black basket will effortlessly blend in and compliment your home decor. The lightweight design and collapsible legs offer a convenient solution for easy storage or moving the basket to other rooms. The feet have rubber pads to help prevent any skidding whilst the wide base prevents the basket from tipping over. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Product Dimensions Height: 25cm Length: 77cm Width: 40cm Entrance Width: 40cm Inside Depth: 20cm Collapsed Height: 20cm.

