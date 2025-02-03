Marketplace.
image 1 of 77cm x 58cm Black Plastic Raised Pet Basket with Legs

77cm x 58cm Black Plastic Raised Pet Basket with Legs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.95

£21.95/each

Sold and sent by Cheaper Online Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

77cm x 58cm Black Plastic Raised Pet Basket with Legs
Let your pet relax in style with this modern pet bed. Perfect for anywhere around your home to let your pet rest comfortably. With a lowered entrance, this basket offers a practical solution for ease of access to older or smaller pets. Suitable for use with small and medium sized pets to bring them comfort and to feel at ease. Made with durable plastic, this basket is easy to maintain and keep clean for a long lasting use. The basket features a perforated base for maximum air circulation to help minimise any odours. With a modern diamond design this black basket will effortlessly blend in and compliment your home decor. The lightweight design and collapsible legs offer a convenient solution for easy storage or moving the basket to other rooms. The feet have rubber pads to help prevent any skidding whilst the wide base prevents the basket from tipping over. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Product Dimensions Height: 25cm Length: 77cm Width: 40cm Entrance Width: 40cm Inside Depth: 20cm Collapsed Height: 20cm.
Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here