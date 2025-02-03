Marketplace.
image 1 of Strike Laser Tag Rechargeable Guns Set - Multi-Player 2 Pack & Deluxe Carry Case

Strike Laser Tag Rechargeable Guns Set - Multi-Player 2 Pack & Deluxe Carry Case

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by netpricedirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Strike Laser Tag Rechargeable Guns Set - Multi-Player 2 Pack & Deluxe Carry Case
INCLUDES 2 RECHARGEABLE STRIKE LASER TAG GUNS - Also includes a deluxe collectible storage case. PLUS, no need for vests, because the blaster is also the target! Just aim for your opponents blasterNO EXPENSIVE BATTERIES REQUIRED - Each gun includes in integrated rechargeable battery, easily charge the guns using the included charging cable100% CHILD SAFE & LONG RANGE - Each Infrared Laser Tag Gun can reach up to 40 metres whilst also being fully certified as a child safe.TEAM UP OR EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF - Kids and adults can battle a friend or build alliances with the multiplayer mode. Simply choose one of the 4 team colours. Any number of guns can be used together, the more guns, the more fun!EACH BLASTER HAS 4 GUN TYPES - Each gun type setting uses different amounts of ammo and take a different number of lives! Enjoy changing the settings during battle and reload!
Sold by netpricedirect (Hyde's Toys & Gifts Ltd.)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here