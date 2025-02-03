Strike Laser Tag Rechargeable Guns Set - Multi-Player 4 Pack & Deluxe Carry Case

INCLUDES 4 RECHARGEABLE STRIKE LASER TAG GUNS - Also includes a deluxe collectible storage case. PLUS, no need for vests, because the blaster is also the target! Just aim for your opponents blaster

NO EXPENSIVE BATTERIES REQUIRED - Each gun includes in integrated rechargeable battery, easily charge the guns using the included charging cable

100% CHILD SAFE & LONG RANGE - Each Infrared Laser Tag Gun can reach upto 40 metres whilst also being fully certified as a child safe.

TEAM UP OR EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF - Kids and adults can battle a friend or build alliances with the multiplayer mode. Simply choose one of the 4 team colours. Any number of guns can be used together, the more guns, the more fun!

EACH BLASTER HAS 4 GUN TYPES - Each gun type setting uses different amounts of ammo and take a different number of lives! Enjoy changing the settings during battle and reload!