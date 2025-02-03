Marketplace.
image 1 of Washable Puppy Pads, Large - Absorbent & Leakproof, 80cm by 60cm Sky Blue (3 pack)

Washable Puppy Pads, Large - Absorbent & Leakproof, 80cm by 60cm Sky Blue (3 pack)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£27.99

£27.99/each

Sold and sent by Pet Impact

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Washable Puppy Pads, Large - Absorbent & Leakproof, 80cm by 60cm Sky Blue (3 pack)
No mess. No Stress. No Waste: Washable puppy pads that provide a quick, easy and eco-friendly solution to keeping your home clean while your puppy gets toilet trained.Free Standard Delivery.
>> Hassle-free: rapidly absorbs 2x more urine than disposable pads and saves you the trouble of replacing multiple single-use pads daily.
>> Protects your floors and carpets: remains 100% leakproof even after hundreds of washes.
>> Machine wash and tumble dry quickly and easily.
>> Safer for your curious puppy: sturdy, shred proof and chew resistant. Certified as having passed safety tests for the presence of harmful substances (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100).
>> Optimal thickness: crafted to offer excellent absorption and hold large volumes, while being soft to provide maximum comfort for your pet!
>> For our planet: each pad is made of approx. 60% recycled polyester and saves up to 300 disposable pads from landfill.Beyond reduce, reuse, recycle to remove: certified Plastic Negative by rePurpose Global. For every pee pad purchased, you fund the removal of two pee pads worth of plastic from nature!-
Machine washable & tumble dry safe on low heatMade of 60% recycled materials and reusable over 300 timesHighly absorbent and covers large areas
Sold by Pet Impact (Lavender Flow Ltd)

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here