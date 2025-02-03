Washable Puppy Pads, Large - Absorbent & Leakproof, 80cm by 60cm Sky Blue (3 pack)

No mess. No Stress. No Waste: Washable puppy pads that provide a quick, easy and eco-friendly solution to keeping your home clean while your puppy gets toilet trained.

Free Standard Delivery.





>> Hassle-free: rapidly absorbs 2x more urine than disposable pads and saves you the trouble of replacing multiple single-use pads daily.





>> Protects your floors and carpets: remains 100% leakproof even after hundreds of washes.





>> Machine wash and tumble dry quickly and easily.





>> Safer for your curious puppy: sturdy, shred proof and chew resistant. Certified as having passed safety tests for the presence of harmful substances (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100).





>> Optimal thickness: crafted to offer excellent absorption and hold large volumes, while being soft to provide maximum comfort for your pet!





>> For our planet: each pad is made of approx. 60% recycled polyester and saves up to 300 disposable pads from landfill.

Beyond reduce, reuse, recycle to remove: certified Plastic Negative by rePurpose Global. For every pee pad purchased, you fund the removal of two pee pads worth of plastic from nature!

-