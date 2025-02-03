Puppy Pads Washable & Reusable, XL Dog Incontinence Pads - 90cm by 80cm Sky Blue (2 pack)
No mess. No Stress. No Waste:
>> Convenience: wash one pad instead of multiple furnishings and bedding.
>> Superior protection: three times larger and twice as absorbent than standard disposable pads, allowing you to protect larger surfaces for longer.
>> Waterproof backing: prevents overnight accidents staining your home.
>> Easily machine washable and tumble dry safe on low heat.
>> For our planet: each pad is made of approx. 60% recycled polyester and saves 300 disposable pads from landfill.Beyond reduce, reuse, recycle to remove: certified Plastic Negative by rePurpose Global. For every pee pad purchased, you remove two pee pads worth of plastic from nature.-
|Type of Pet
|Dog
|Material
|Polyester
|Type of Product
|Hygiene
|Size
|Extra Large
