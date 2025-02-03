Sophia’s White Bunny Slippers with Rabbit Ears for 18in Dolls

These adorable white fuzzy bunny head slippers are the perfect way to keep your doll's feet warm and cozy. The slippers are made of soft, white fuzzy fabric and have detailed stitching on the ears and face. Sized for 18" dolls and can be mixed and matched with existing wardrobe items to create endless possibilities. Great for doll slumber parties or feeling under the weather. Perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dolls and other 18" dolls from most leading brands (doll not included), makes a great gift.

Sold by Teamson UK Ltd