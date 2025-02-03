Sophia's 8-Piece Flower Tunic and Legging Outfits for 15in Baby Dolls, Multi

Give your little one fun clothes for dressing up their baby doll with the Sophia’s by Teamson Kids Tops, Leggings, Headbands, and Shoes Outfit. This 8 piece set includes a floral pink and purple top, pink and purple leggings with a rose detail, matching headbands, and lime suede moccasins and soft sole purple shoes with a butterfly design for two colorful, stylish outfits your little one will love. These trendy accessories encourage your child to use their imagination while playing pretend. Plus, the complete casual style outfits allow your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Made for 15" dolls, (dolls not included).

Casual outfit for Doll Perfect size for 18'' dolls Perfect accessory for your child's doll

Sold by Teamson UK Ltd