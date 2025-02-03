Sophia's 5-Piece Riding Outfit with Navy Riding Jacket, Tan Riding Pants, Black Boots and Riding Cap with White Scarf for 18in Dolls

Give your little one fun clothes for dressing up their doll with the Sophia’s by Teamson Kids Complete Navy Equestrian Set. This set includes a navy jacket with buttons, tan breeches, a white dickie blouse with a horseshoe embroidery, classic riding boots and a velvet covered helmet for a polished, stylish outfit your little one will love. These detailed equestrian accessories encourage your child to use their imagination while playing pretend as an equestrian. Plus, the complete casual style outfit allows your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dolls and other 18" dolls from most leading brands (doll not included). Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.

Horse riding outfit for Doll Perfect size for 18'' dolls Perfect accessory for your child's doll

Sold by Teamson UK Ltd