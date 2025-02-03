Marketplace.
image 1 of Sophia's 5-Piece Riding Outfit with Navy Riding Jacket, Tan Riding Pants, Black Boots and Riding Cap with White Scarf for 18in Dolls

Sophia's 5-Piece Riding Outfit with Navy Riding Jacket, Tan Riding Pants, Black Boots and Riding Cap with White Scarf for 18in Dolls

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sophia's 5-Piece Riding Outfit with Navy Riding Jacket, Tan Riding Pants, Black Boots and Riding Cap with White Scarf for 18in Dolls
Give your little one fun clothes for dressing up their doll with the Sophia’s by Teamson Kids Complete Navy Equestrian Set. This set includes a navy jacket with buttons, tan breeches, a white dickie blouse with a horseshoe embroidery, classic riding boots and a velvet covered helmet for a polished, stylish outfit your little one will love. These detailed equestrian accessories encourage your child to use their imagination while playing pretend as an equestrian. Plus, the complete casual style outfit allows your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dolls and other 18" dolls from most leading brands (doll not included).Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.
Horse riding outfit for DollPerfect size for 18'' dollsPerfect accessory for your child's doll
Sold by Teamson UK Ltd

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here