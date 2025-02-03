Sophia’s Shirt, Jeans, and Penny Loafers Set for 18in Boy Dolls, Multi

Give your little one fun clothes for dressing up their boy doll with the Sophia’s by Teamson Kids Shirt, Jeans, and Penny Loafers Outfit. This complete 3 piece set includes a green long sleeve shirt with blue trim, flannel cuffed jeans with green stitching, and cognac brown penny loafers for a cozy, stylish outfit your little one's doll will love. These trendy accessories encourage your child to use their imagination while playing pretend. Plus, the complete casual style outfit allows your little one to easily accessorize their boy or girl dolls with a laid-back look. Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's Dolls not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.

Casual outfit for Doll Perfect size for 18'' dolls Perfect accessory for your child's doll

