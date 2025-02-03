Sophia’s Pink Faux Fur Coat and Earmuff Headband Set for 18in Dolls, Pink

Give your little one fun clothes for dressing up their doll with the Sophia’s by Teamson Kids faux fur Coat and Earmuff Headband Set. This set includes a fluffy pink faux fur coat with pockets and a silver gem at the neckline plus a matching earmuff headband for a warm stylish set your little one will love. These trendy accessories encourage your child to use their imagination while playing pretend in winter time. Plus, the cozy jacket set allows your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dolls and other 18" dolls from most leading brands (doll not included). Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right faux furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.

Fur coat and earmuffs set for Doll Perfect size for 18'' dolls Perfect accessory for your child's doll

