Marketplace.
image 1 of Sophia's Baking Apron and 27-Piece Accessories Set for 18in Dolls, Pink

Sophia's Baking Apron and 27-Piece Accessories Set for 18in Dolls, Pink

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sophia's Baking Apron and 27-Piece Accessories Set for 18in Dolls, Pink
Your little one can explore the joy of baking with this complete set of tools and appliances to make the perfect cupcakes! Bake a sweet treat starting with ingredients, to baked hot in the oven, and ready to "eat". Everything you need is here to mix, blend, scoop and serve up a warm snack! 18 pieces include an apron, recipe card, mixer, mixing bowl, mixing spoon, measuring cup, measuring spoons, flour canister, spatula, two plates, two cups, baking tray and four cupcakes. Made for 18" Dolls, the set is perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dolls and other 18" dolls from most leading brands (doll not included).Dolls not included.Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Sophia's by Teamson Kids brings to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.
Baking accessories and apron for DollPerfect size for 18'' dollsPerfect accessory for your child's doll
Sold by Teamson UK Ltd

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here