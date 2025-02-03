Sophia’s 7-Piece Travel Accessories for 18in Dolls, Pink/Blue

Complete your little one's doll accessory collection with the Sophia’s by Teamson Kids Travel Accessories Plus Suitcase Set for 18in Dolls. This set includes all the travel necessities kids need to have hours of endless fun on their next adventure. The hot pink polka dot rolling suitcase comes with an owl luggage tag, soft neck pillow, passport, owl face sleeping mask, water bottle and tablet for a complete set. Plus, the travel set features bright colors and kid-sized dimensions to keep your child engaged while using their imagination. Made for 18in dolls, Perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dolls and other 18in dolls from most leading brands (doll not included). Dolls not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.

Travel suitcase set for Doll Perfect accessory for your child's doll Perfect size for 18in dolls

