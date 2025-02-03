Dodo Paw Patrol Chase and Marshal 20 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Ideal for beginners, this Paw Patrol jigsaw puzzle has 20 pieces made from rigid cardboard which is easy to handle for small hands It features Chase and Marshall in a futuristic setting and will encourage your child learn new words, invent stories, and most importantly, learn about the amazing adventures of the Paw Patrol. Once complete, with puzzle will measures 22 x 22 cm. Suits ages 3 years +.

Paw Patrol licensed With 20 easy to handle pieces Once complete, with puzzle will measures 22x22cm

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)