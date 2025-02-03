Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 5000MaH Power Bank

RED5 5000MaH Power Bank

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.00

£18.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 5000MaH Power Bank
Stay charged on the go with this 5000mAh power bank! It’s got dual USB ports so you can juice up two devices at once, whether it's your smartphone, tablet, or other gadgets. The 4 LED lights make it easy to check how much power you’ve got left. Super compact at just 10 x 6.5 x 1.5 cm, it's the ideal portable power solution for life on the move!
Widely compatible with smartphones and other mobile devices. 4 LED indicator lights that show remaining power. Measures around 10 cm x 6.5 cm x 1.5 cm
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here