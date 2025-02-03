RED5 5000MaH Power Bank

Stay charged on the go with this 5000mAh power bank! It’s got dual USB ports so you can juice up two devices at once, whether it's your smartphone, tablet, or other gadgets. The 4 LED lights make it easy to check how much power you’ve got left. Super compact at just 10 x 6.5 x 1.5 cm, it's the ideal portable power solution for life on the move!

Widely compatible with smartphones and other mobile devices. 4 LED indicator lights that show remaining power. Measures around 10 cm x 6.5 cm x 1.5 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)