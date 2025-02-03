Marketplace.
PAC-MAN Arcade Classics (TFT)

PAC-MAN Arcade Classics (TFT)

PAC-MAN Arcade Classics (TFT)
Introducing the Compact Pac-Man Micro Player arcade machine! Guide Pac-Man through exciting mazes and collect goodies on a vibrant full-color display. It features a removable joystick for a classic arcade experience and external speakers with volume controls for immersive sound. Perfect as a gift for retro gaming enthusiasts, this mini arcade machine measures approximately 19.3 cm x 12.95 cm x 11.43 cm!
External speakers with volume controls provided. Measures approx. 19.3cm x 12.95cm x 11.43cm
