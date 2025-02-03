RED5 Sound Wave Light

Marketplace.
Get ready to light up your music with this dynamic LED lamp! It reacts to sound, offering 13 vibrant modes and adjustable speeds for a dazzling, rhythm-driven light display. Easily control your settings and modes with the included remote, making it perfect for parties, relaxation, or adding flair to any room. Measuring approx. 10.5 x 30 x 4 cm, this lamp creates a visually engaging spectacle that amplifies your favorite tunes like never before!
Synchronises with your music for a dazzlingrhythm-driven light display. Measures approx. 10.5cm x 30cm x 4cm.
