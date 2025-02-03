Construct & Create Tobbie the Self-Guiding AI Robot

Have you always dreamed of building your own robot, but think that's it's impossible without a lab, a few serious university degrees, and a lisping assistant with a limp? Well, we're here to tell you that it's perfectly possible (and actually pretty easy) to build your own robotic minion. Actually, forget that, this robot is more of a mate than a minion and he's called Tobbie, the smart robot! This little robot comes in pieces. But, don't worry, you won't fall to pieces trying to build him. Why? Because he is designed to be easy-to-assemble and comes with a very well-explained, step by step instruction manual. But, the fun doesn't end once you've finished building Tobbie. In fact, it's only just beginning! Once he's all together, Tobbie uses his robot intelligence to interact with you and he is even able to respond with gestures and emotions. He's also got some fantastically futuristic robotic light effects and sounds. Tobbie comes with two modes that let him get around 'Follow Me' and Explore'. If you switch him onto Follow Me' mode, he'll use his IR sensor to detect movement and follow anything that's moving around. So, you can have Tobbie follow your hand, your pet, or another Tobbie! If you switch him onto Explore' mode, he'll merrily be on his own way, using his smart, infrared sensor to make sure he doesn't bump into anything. And, to make sure he's super-stable on his feet, he has not 2, not 4, but 6 spidery legs! Building intelligent robots isn't just for mad scientists anymore, so don't worry if you don't have wild hair and an oversized lab coat. Whether you're 8 or 88, you'll have a mechanically magical time building and playing with Tobbie the robot! So, for learning and a lot of laughs all rolled into one little robot, get your Tobbie today!

Promotes STEM learning. Requires 4 x AAA batteries (not included) Measures approx. 6 cm x 4 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)