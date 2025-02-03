RED5 Ring Light With Tripod And Phone Holder

Are you ready to be a vlog star? Create sensational streams? Take selfies that sizzle? Sounds like you need this RED5 Vlogging Kit! The star of this kit is a whopping 10ring light that has 3 colour temperature settings, with white, soft, or warm light options. It also has a smartphone holder in its centre, which fits most smartphones and allows for vertical or horizontal display. And, to top it all off, it has a detachable tripod for perfect placement. This kit plugs in via USB, with the cable included, making it super easy to power (your way to stardom). So, to see yourself in a completely new light, order this 10Ring Light with Tripod and Phone Holder now!

Includes a detachable tripod stand. Ring light measures approx. 25 cm in diameter.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)