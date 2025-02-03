RED5 20000 MaH Power Bank

Stay powered up wherever you are with this 20,000mAh power bank! It features dual USB ports, letting you charge two devices at the same time. Compatible with most smartphones and mobile devices, it also has 4 LED lights to easily check battery levels. Compact and portable, measuring just 14 x 7 x 2.5 cm, it's the perfect tech essential for when you're on the move!

Widely compatible with smartphones and other mobile devices. 4 LED indicator lights that show remaining power. Measures around 14 cm x 7 cm x 2.5 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)