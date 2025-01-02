DEEP HYDRATION gift set (Anti-Aging)
DEEP HYDRATION Gift SetThis luxurious gift set is designed to quench your skin's thirst and restore its natural radiance. The combination of an oil serum and a moisturizer provides a powerful hydration boost, leaving your skin feeling plump, soft, and supple.Benefits:Intense hydration: The oil serum and moisturizer penetrate deep into your skin, delivering long-lasting moisture and preventing dryness.Nourishment and revitalization: The rich blend of ingredients nourishes your skin, promoting cellular renewal and restoring its youthful vitality.Improved skin texture: Experience a smoother, more refined skin texture as the products help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Enhanced radiance: Say goodbye to dullness and hello to a luminous complexion. The set helps to brighten your skin and improve its overall tone and texture.Balanced hydration: The oil serum and moisturizer work together to provide optimal hydration without leaving your skin feeling greasy or heavy.Features:High-quality ingredients: The products are formulated with carefully selected ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and essential oils, known for their hydrating and nourishing properties.Luxurious textures: Indulge in the silky-smooth textures of the oil serum and moisturizer, which absorb quickly into your skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and pampered.Complete hydration solution: The set provides a comprehensive solution for dry and dehydrated skin, addressing your skin's specific needs.Ideal for all skin types: The gentle formulas of the products are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Ingredients
"Moistrizer:, Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, Citric Acid, Parfum, Coumarin., Oil Serum:, Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Coumarin."
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd