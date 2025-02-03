Gift Republic Mini Bath Bombs Unicorn Poo

Add a touch of magic to your bath with the Raspberry Scented Unicorn Poo Bath Bombs! This whimsical set includes 10 mini bath bombs, each bursting with a sweet raspberry scent to make bath time extra fun and relaxing.

Perfect for creating a magical bath experience, these mini bath bombs measure 2.5cm each, with a total pack weight of 150g. Drop them into your bath and enjoy a fizzy, fragrant soak that’s both playful and indulgent—ideal for kids and unicorn lovers alike!