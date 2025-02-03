Groov-e GVPC10BK Multiport Hub USB-C to 5 Ports (HDMI, USB-C and USB-A x 3) - Black

A USB-C multiport hub is a must-have for expanding your connectivity options! Just plug it in and you're ready to roll. The compatibility with PCs, laptops & tablets means you can use it across various devices seamlessly.

FEATURES: 5-Ports - HMDI (output) x 1, - USB-C (PD 100W, fast charging) x 1, - USB-A 3.0 x 1, - USB-A 2.0 x 2

Plug and play, Compact and portable, LED indicator, Compatible with PC, Laptops, tablets with USB-C ports

Size: 121 x 25 x 11.5 mm