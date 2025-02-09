White Compostable Bagasse Forks - Pack of 100

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

These compostable & biodegradable sugarcane forks are a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic cutlery. Manufactured from 100% sugarcane fibre, these stylish and eco-friendly disposable Bagasse forks are the ideal choice for the food-to-go market, takeaways and catering events. Sold: Pack of 100 Material: Sugarcane Approx size: 15cm x 3cm / 5.9 in x 1.2 in

