Inflatable Beach Ball 40cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Our glossy panel ball keeps kids of all ages occupied in the water or on the beach. Ideal for group play and other fun group games. See how long you can keep the ball in the air without letting it touch the floor! Sold: Single Approx size: 40cm / 16 in Material: PVC Air inflation required. Easy to inflate. Caution: Choking hazard due to small parts. Not recommended for children under 3 years old. Please carefully read the safety information and warnings on the packaging.

Our glossy panel ball keeps kids of all ages occupied in the water or on the beach. Ideal for group play and other fun group games. See how long you can keep the ball in the air without letting it touch the floor! Sold: Single Approx size: 40cm / 16 in Material: PVC Air inflation required. Easy to inflate. Caution: Choking hazard due to small parts. Not recommended for children under 3 years old. Please carefully read the safety information and warnings on the packaging.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.