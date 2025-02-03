Skye & Murphy Superfood 65 English Country Duck Adult Dog - 12kg

Skye and Murphy Superfood 65 English Country Duck Adult Dog

Skye & Murphy is a superfood for dogs of all shapes, sizes, sensitivities and sensibilities produced right here in Great Britain. Made not only with British ingredients (and a pawful of love) but completely FREE of grain, it’s the #1 food for happy tummies and wagging tails! Grain is the most common allergen for canines, so we cut it out completely to deliver our dogs a mouth-watering meal they’re sure to enjoy. And available in a range of familiar yet fantastic flavours, this is the superfood for the fussiest of furry friends. Skye & Murphy is named in honour of the dutiful dogs of the HugglePets co-founders. For the Pickiest of Pups. Key Features & Benefits: 65% Total Duck – With a minimum 35% freshly prepared English Country Duck Superfood Blend – A blend of 5 carefully selected superfoods each with their own unique benefits Naturally Occurring Collagen – Found in Freshly prepared ingredients, Collagen helps to maintain healthy joints and skin Digestive Health – Pre-biotics MOS and FOS which are beneficial for the growth of healthy gut bacteria and support digestion

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

65% Duck (35% Freshly Prepared English Country Duck, 22% Dried Duck, 5% Duck Fat & 3% Duck Stock), Sweet Potato, Beans, Beet Pulp, Dried Superfood Blend* (Including Parsnip, Beetroot, Orange, Asparagus, Pumpkin), Omega 3 Supplement, Minerals, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS, 192 mg/kg), Mannanoligosaccharides (MOS, 48 mg/kg), Olive Extract (0.01%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)