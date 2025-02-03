Peckish Mealworms 500g

Closest food to a bird's natural diet and a particular favourite of a robin.

Key Features:

Multi-use: Can be used in a feeder on a bird table or on the ground

High in protein and suitable for year round feeding

Use mealworms to attract the Robin, Dunnock, Blue Tit, Coal Tit, Chaffinch, House Sparrow, Song Thrush, Great Tit, Greenfinch, Long Tailed Tit, Coal Tit and many of UK's favourite birds to your garden

This product comes in a resealable pack so you can keep the seed fresh once open.

Why Feed Birds?

Due to significant agricultural changes and urbanisation over recent decades, natural food resources are even more scare. This is why it is essential to feed garden birds all year round to aid their survival

Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue and keep a routine, as they will become reliant upon your help