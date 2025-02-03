Ciano Water Foam M Black

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

When cleaning your filter, do not use raw tap water as the chlorine and chloramines present will remove the good nitrifying bacteria that has colonised in there. Only clean this foam in old aquarium, rain, or other non-chlorinated water.

Ciano Water Foam is the replacement mechanical filter foam for Ciano aquarium filters. Product Information: Compatible filters: fits Ciano CF80, CF STONE 80, Magi 380*, (*models purchased before the end of 2014). Compatible aquariums: Ciano Aquarium 60, Aquarium 80, Aqua 60 Plus, Type: mechanical filter media. Suitability: fresh & salt water. Product dimensions (LxWxH): 45mm x 35mm x 75mm. Colour: black. Contents: 1 foam. Change every 90 days. IMPORTANT NOTE: When cleaning your filter, do not use raw tap water as the chlorine and chloramines present will remove the good nitrifying bacteria that has colonised in there. Only clean this foam in old aquarium, rain, or other non-chlorinated water.

