Titania Made For You Double Sided Foot File 3020

Titania, Made For You Double Sided Foot File. Double sided foot file offers two sides, one Coarse and one fine, for gentle pedicures. Starts with coarse and finish with fine side. Titania specializes in producing the finest foot care products.

With its two rubbing surfaces(coarse and fine), the TITANIA Double foot file ensures skin-friendly foot care by gently and thoroughly removing calluses and corneas. Use the coarse rubbing surface first and then the fine one of smoothing. In case of circulatory disorders or diabetes, consult your doctor before use.