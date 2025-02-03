Marketplace.
Fine LinesUK Finelines Tweezers Black 22509

Fine LinesUK Finelines Tweezers Black 22509

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Beauty Logistics Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Fine LinesUK Finelines Tweezers Black 22509
FineLines Tweezer Black Coated Steel Tong is manufactured of Nickle and the simplicity of Tweezer Black Coated Steel Tong makes it more beautiful. Tweezer Black Coated Steel Tong is not only popular for its beauty and simplicity but also it is famous for its plucking ability. Mostly beauticians like Tweezer Black Coated Steel Tong for its plucking ability. The plucking ability results in the form of painless, smooth, and delicately
Sold by Beauty Logistics Limited

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here