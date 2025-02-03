Anker A2526HF1 mobile device charger Smartphone Black

The Anker PowerWave wireless charger stand provides fast and efficient charging for your phone. With its case-friendly design, you can even charge your phone without having to remove its case. Say goodbye to messy cords and hello to convenient wireless charging. Perfect for those on the go, this charger stand ensures your device is always ready when you are. The stand features a sleek, modern design that fits seamlessly into any home or office decor. Its ergonomic angle allows for easy viewing of your phone's screen while it charges, making it ideal for video calls, watching videos, or following recipes in the kitchen. The anti-slip surface ensures your phone stays securely in place, while the built-in safety features protect against overheating, overcharging, and short-circuiting. With universal compatibility, the PowerWave stand supports a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and other Qi-enabled smartphones. The dual-coil technology provides a wider charging area, allowing you to place your phone in either portrait or landscape mode. This versatility makes it perfect for both work and play. Whether you're at your desk, in the kitchen, or on your nightstand, the Anker PowerWave wireless charger stand offers a hassle-free, efficient, and stylish solution for keeping your phone charged and ready to go. Embrace the future of charging with this reliable and innovative accessory. Voltage: 5V Mounting Location: Desktop Charger type: Indoor

Lightening-fast wireless charging with a home charger and an office charger. The PowerWave charges effortlessly through protective covers up to 5 mm thick. Metal accessories and credit cards can limit the charging process. Built-in LED indicator to show the charging status

