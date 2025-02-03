Anker Powerwave Base Pad - Fast Charge 10W Wireless Charging Black

Tired of searching for chargers or borrowing them? The Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Pad is here to simplify your charging experience. With the ability to charge all Qi-enabled phones, as well as other devices like earphones and smartwatches, this charging pad is your go-to solution for powering up multiple devices effortlessly. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Say goodbye to the hassle of finding the right charger. The PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Pad is compatible with all Qi-enabled phones, offering a versatile charging solution for various devices. Multi-Device Charging: Not just for smartphones! This charging pad accommodates a range of devices, including earphones and smartwatches. Simply place your compatible devices on the top of the charger, and let the PowerWave work its magic. Effortless Operation: No more fumbling with cables or searching for outlets. Just pop your compatible devices on the top of the charger, and let the PowerWave do the rest. It's a hassle-free way to get your devices up and running again. Elevate your charging convenience with the Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charging Pad. Whether you have a Qi-enabled phone, earphones, or a smartwatch, this versatile charging pad ensures that you can power up all your devices with ease. No more asking to borrow chargers – take control of your charging experience and keep your devices charged and ready whenever you need them. LED display: LED-indicator keeps you informed about the charging progress Connector Type: USB Type C Power Source: Wired Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

High speed charging Smart charging automatically switches between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging modes depending on your device's requirements, ensuring optimized wireless charging for a wide range of devices Compatible with most Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy models, Google Pixel

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)