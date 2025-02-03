Dimplex Quiet HEPA Filter Air Purifier 99.97% Efficiency DXAPV3N

Breathe clean and fresh air with the Dimplex Quiet HEPA Filter Air Purifier. With an impressive 99.97% efficiency, this purifier removes harmful particles from the air, while its ionising feature adds even more purification. The sleek matte finish in blue and white is a stylish addition to any room and it covers up to 28 square meters. Sound level: 50 dB Certification: ‎Certified HEPA

Offers multiple fan speed settings to suit different air purification needs and preferences. LED indicator changes colour based on air quality, allowing easy monitoring at a glance Captures 99.97% of airborne particles including dust, pollen, and smoke.

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)