Anker Powerwave 10 Dual Pad Wireless Charger - UK B2571K21

Anker Powerwave 10 Dual Pad wireless charger, efficiently charge two devices at once. No need to remove your phone case, this fast-charging pad is perfect for on-the-go convenience. Trust the expertise of Anker to keep your devices powered up without any hassle. Product Type: Wireless charging pad + AC power adapter Dimensions (WxDxH): 20.46 cm x 9.2 cm x 1.48 cm Weight: 185 g Colour: White Voltage Required: 12 V Max Electric Current: 3A Wireless Charging Standards: Qi Power Provided: 10 Watt

The PowerWave 10 Dual Pad features twin charging surfaces, allowing you to simultaneously charge two devices at once No need to remove your device's case every time you want to charge. The PowerWave charger delivers power directly through cases up to 5mm thick, providing a hassle-free charging experience,

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)