Dimplex OFX750 750W Oil Filled Panel Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, Safety Cut-Out, Silent Operation, and Portable Design.

The Dimplex OFX750 750W Oil Filled Panel Heater is an advanced, energy-efficient heating solution designed to provide reliable warmth and comfort in various indoor settings. Its combination of modern design, efficient heating technology, and user-friendly features make it an ideal choice for both residential and office environments. Voltage: 230V Heat Output: 750W Mounting Options: Wall-mounted or freestanding

Safety feature that automatically turns off the heater if its overheats, ensuring safe operations Adjustable thermostat allows precise control over the temperature to maintain comfortable environment Retains heat for longer periods, providing steady and consistent warmth even after the heater is turned off

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)