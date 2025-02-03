Racing Car Shot Glasses Set of 2 Red and Blue Plastic

Get ready to rev up your party with these vibrant and fun Racing Car Shot Glasses! This set includes two shot glasses, each uniquely coloured in bold red and blue, perfect for car enthusiasts and party lovers alike. Colour: Multicolour Material: Plastic

Set of 2 racing cars with shot glasses Fill your shots, place your bets and release your racer across the table Entertain friends with hilarious NPW gifts and gadgets that will crack them up

