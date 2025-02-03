Marketplace.
Anker Car Charger USB C 32W 2-Port Compact Type C Car Charger A2721GF1

Maximize your charging capabilities with PowerDrive PD 2's dual ports that are equipped with high-speed charging technology. Utilize the USB-C Power Delivery port for flagship smartphones and tablets, and take advantage of the Anker-exclusive PowerIQ port, which automatically detects connected standard USB devices for an optimized charge.
The charger features a blue LED indicator that helps you locate the ports in the dark, enhancing usability during nighttime drives.The PowerDrive PD+ 2 works with a wide range of devices, including various smartphones, tablets, and more.Anker's MultiProtect safety system includes temperature control, overload protection, and overcurrent protection, ensuring that your devices charge safely and efficiently.
