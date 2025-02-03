Official Sonic Japanese Style Heat Changing Mug

Looking to add a bit of excitement to your next beverage? This sleek mug is sure to surprise you as it changes its design when you pour your hot drink into it! Watch and enjoy as this colour-changing mug reveals an amazing Japanese style illustration of Sonic. For any fan, this is a must-have addition to their kitchen Style: Japanese Special Feature: ‎Colour Changing Theme: Japanese, Modern

Official SEGA Product Made from high-quality ceramic Add hot beverage to see mug turn white and reveal special Japanese style ‘Modern Sonic’ design

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)