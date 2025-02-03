Marketplace.
image 1 of HoMedics Massaging Eye Mask with Speakers

HoMedics Massaging Eye Mask with Speakers

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by CLICKK Home Store

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HoMedics Massaging Eye Mask with Speakers
The Homedics Massaging Eye Mask features a soft and comfortable cushioned fabric that blocks out light. With gentle vibrations and built-in over ear headphones, this eye mask helps to soothe tension and promote relaxation in a convenient and streamlined way.Applications: Relief for eye strain and fatigueHeat Function: Yes, optional useBody Area: EyesControl: Integrated control buttons for massage and heat settings
A soft and comfortable cushioned fabric that blocks out light.A built-in speakers that allow you to listen to your favourite music, podcasts, or relaxation sounds.Simple and easy controls for both the massage and speaker functions, ensuring ease of use.
Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here