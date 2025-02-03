HoMedics Massaging Eye Mask with Speakers

The Homedics Massaging Eye Mask features a soft and comfortable cushioned fabric that blocks out light. With gentle vibrations and built-in over ear headphones, this eye mask helps to soothe tension and promote relaxation in a convenient and streamlined way. Applications: Relief for eye strain and fatigue Heat Function: Yes, optional use Body Area: Eyes Control: Integrated control buttons for massage and heat settings

A soft and comfortable cushioned fabric that blocks out light. A built-in speakers that allow you to listen to your favourite music, podcasts, or relaxation sounds. Simple and easy controls for both the massage and speaker functions, ensuring ease of use.

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)