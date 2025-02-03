Dirt Devil Cordless Stick Vacuum: Unleash Powerful Cleaning Freedom

The Dirt Devil Cordless Stick Vacuum offers a lightweight design that makes cleaning effortless. It has an eco mode for energy efficiency but also provides powerful 150W performance without compromising on its 0.65L capacity. Perfect for keeping your small to medium sized spaces clean. Bagged/Bagless: Bagless Capacity: 0.65L Model: DVLCV01

Operates on a high-capacity rechargeable battery, providing freedom from power cords and allowing for flexible cleaning around the home. The dust cup is easy to remove and empty, making maintenance quick and hygienic. The lightweight construction of the stick vacuum makes it easy to carry and navigate around furniture and stairs

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)