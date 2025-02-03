WW Ultimate Accuracy, Easy Read Glass Scale

This high-quality glass Weight Watchers scale offers an easy-to-read display for accurate weight tracking. With this scale, you'll be able to monitor your progress with confidence Data Storage: 4 Person Memory Material: Tempered Glass Measurement Accuracy: +/- 0.5%

Extra wide platform made with thee tempered glass platform strong and easy to clean. Automatically user recognition and stores up to 4 users. Has high precision sensors to ensure accurate and consistent weight measurements.

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)