Spontex Washups 7-Pack x 6 and Hedgehog 42 Sponges for the Ultimate Clean

Spontex Washups are the ultimate cleaning companion. With superior strength and long-lasting durability, these durable sponges make washing dishes a breeze. Say goodbye to flimsy sponges and hello to an efficient, effective, and reliable cleaning tool. Material: Sponge Model: 19400072 Total sponges: 42

Dual-Action Cleaning-combines a soft, absorbent cellulose sponge for wiping and a tough synthetic scrubbing layer for removing stubborn grime The scrubbing layer is typically designed to be non-scratch, safe for use on non-stick cookware and delicate surfaces. Built to withstand heavy use, providing long-lasting cleaning performance

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)