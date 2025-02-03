Rewind Thermal Mug Double-Wall 400ml Stainless Steel Mug with Lid - Sage Green

Get ready to enjoy your favourite hot beverages on the go with our double wall slim travel tumbler. With its 400ml capacity, you'll have plenty of room to store your drinks. But that's not all - our tumbler is also leakproof, made with stainless steel insulation for long-lasting use. It's the perfect accessory for anyone looking for a reliable way to keep their drinks at the perfect temperature while on the go. Pattern: Plain Cleaning: Dishwasher safe Use Cases: Travel Mug

The tumble features a double-walled design with vacuum insulation between the walls. This technology keeps beverages hot or cold. The lid is leak-proof with a snap closure that ensures no spills during transportation. The tumbler has a 400ml capacity, making it suitable for a standard serving of coffee, tea, or other beverages.

Sold by CLICKK Home Store (STOCKK Limited)