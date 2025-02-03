Simple Solution Cat Stain & Odour Remover 750ml

Developed to remove organic pet messes - vomit, urine and faeces.

A powerful all natural cleaning product, formulated specifically to completely remove the pet stain.

Completely eliminates odours to discourage pets from repeat marking. You can use this on carpets, upholstery, bedding and clothing. You can also use on any water safe surface.

Suitable to use in carpet cleaning machines and also as a laundry pre wash.

Key Features:

Natural cleaning product

Removes vomit, urine and faeces

Eliminates odours

Can use on carpets, upholstery, bedding and clothing or any water safe surface

The Pro Bacteria in the remover creates enzymes that naturally breakdown the pet waste. This will remove the unwanted stain and also residual odours.