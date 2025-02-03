Simple Solution Dog Stain & Odour Remover 750ml

Powerful all natural cleaning product, formulated specifically to completely remove the pet stain.

The Pro Bacteria in the remover creates enzymes that naturally breakdown the pet waste. This will remove the unwanted stain and residual odours.

By removing the odours this significantly reduces the chance of remarking and territorial behaviours from your furry friend.

The remover is suitable for use on carpets, rugs and upholstery but is not suitable for use on leather.

Key Features:

Eliminates urine, faeces & vomit odours and stains

Helps prevent repeat marking

Quickly neutralises odours

Our unique formula contains Pro-Bacteria producing enzymes - specific to pet messes - working together to organically remove urine, faeces and vomit.

Suitable for: Carpets, Upholstery, Bedding, Clothing and any Water-Safe Surface.