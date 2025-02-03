Simple Solution Stain & Odour Remover Rainforest Fresh 750ml

Developed to remove organic pet messes - vomit, urine and faeces and completely eliminates odours to then discourage pets from repeat marking.

The ONLY formula with both Pro-Bacteria™ and enzymes to get the job done.

The product also comes in a handy trigger spray so you can spray onto upright surfaces.

Suitable for: Carpets, Upholstery, Bedding, Clothing, Any water-safe surface.

Key Features:

Rain forest fragrance trigger spray

Quickly neutralizes odours instead of covering them up

Also removes organic pet messes - vomit, urine and faeces

With both Pro-Bacteria™ and enzymes

Safe for use around pets and children

We all love a clean home, but as pet owners we know accidents happen.