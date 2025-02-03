Simple Solution Stain & Odour Remover Rainforest Fresh 750ml

Marketplace.
Developed to remove organic pet messes - vomit, urine and faeces and completely eliminates odours to then discourage pets from repeat marking.The ONLY formula with both Pro-Bacteria™ and enzymes to get the job done.The product also comes in a handy trigger spray so you can spray onto upright surfaces.Suitable for: Carpets, Upholstery, Bedding, Clothing, Any water-safe surface.Key Features:Rain forest fragrance trigger sprayQuickly neutralizes odours instead of covering them upAlso removes organic pet messes - vomit, urine and faecesWith both Pro-Bacteria™ and enzymesSafe for use around pets and childrenWe all love a clean home, but as pet owners we know accidents happen.
