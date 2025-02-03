Simple Solution Puppy Training Spray 500ml

Scientifically formulated to encourage puppies to urinate in a specific area.

It helps reduce house training time when used as directed.

Puppy Aid Training Spray is safe for use around pets and children when used as directed.

You can also use both outdoor or indoor.

Key Features:

Scientifically formulated to encourage puppies to urinate in a specific area

Safe for use around pets and children when used as directed

Reduces housetraining time when used as directed

For indoor or outdoor use

Trigger Spray

Shake well. Spray a small amount of product onto the surface where you want your puppy to urinate.

Allow your puppy to sniff the spot and praise him when he performs.

Continue the training process by reapplying product and bringing your puppy back to the spot, especially after eating, drinking, playing or napping.

Ingredients: Purified Water, Blend of Fatty Acids and Ph Adjuster.